Comparing Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -270.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 2.07 -$336.21 million ($0.34) -57.12 SITE Centers $277.47 million 2.18 $265.70 million $9.74 1.18

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and SITE Centers”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SITE Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -3.54% -2.70% -1.21% SITE Centers 164.10% 34.20% 19.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Americold Realty Trust and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82 SITE Centers 0 7 2 0 2.22

Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.18%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 205.99%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Americold Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment is involved in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

