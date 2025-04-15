Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,228 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 124,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Confluent by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $229,852.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,858.46. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,849,490.79. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

