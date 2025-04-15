CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stake Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $47,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

CONMED Stock Down 1.6 %

CNMD stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

