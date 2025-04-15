Contrasting VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX)

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nixxy and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 0 0 0 0 0.00 VeriSign 0 0 2 1 3.33

Valuation and Earnings

VeriSign has a consensus target price of $262.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given VeriSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Nixxy.

This table compares Nixxy and VeriSign”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $612,046.00 44.75 -$6.66 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.56 billion 15.02 $785.70 million $8.00 30.90

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -2,455.78% -280.82% -90.03% VeriSign 50.47% -43.01% 51.54%

Volatility and Risk

Nixxy has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VeriSign beats Nixxy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It operates directory for .name and .cc; and back-end systems for .edu, domain names. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

