Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives $140.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Core Natural Resources

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,104.40. This trade represents a 39.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,790,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,109,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,472,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Core Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $134.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $595.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.50 million. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

