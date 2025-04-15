CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCRD. FMR LLC increased its stake in CoreCard by 72.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CoreCard by 853.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

CCRD stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. CoreCard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCard Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

