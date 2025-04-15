Cormark Expects Stronger Earnings for First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Thursday, April 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 5.7 %

AG opened at C$9.23 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.23 and a 52 week high of C$11.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.36.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.19%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

