Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 828,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,529 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $48,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Crane NXT by 437.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 18.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $67.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXT. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

