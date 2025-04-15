Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

