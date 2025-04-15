CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,320,000 after buying an additional 201,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 2,006.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $299.08 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.49 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.69.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $41,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,906.70. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $321,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,340.08. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,521 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.