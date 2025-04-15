Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

