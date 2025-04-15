Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.17. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,528,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

