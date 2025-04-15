Delta Air Lines Q2 EPS Forecast Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,342,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,784,000 after buying an additional 2,449,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

