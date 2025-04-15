Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after buying an additional 46,273 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 375,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions
In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:DFIN opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
