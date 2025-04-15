DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.90% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,725,000 after buying an additional 973,485 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 903,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 551,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares during the period.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DMBS stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.