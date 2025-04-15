DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,111 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $43,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 77.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 282,051 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cannonball Research cut shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

