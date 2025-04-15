East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,174,000 after buying an additional 632,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. This represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,783,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,260. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.