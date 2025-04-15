Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Stock Price Up 2.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.80. 32,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 35,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $441,867.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,479,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,550.65. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $161,336.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,437,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,655.17. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 333,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 265,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,317 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the period.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

