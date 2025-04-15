Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

