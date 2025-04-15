Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 381,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Samjo Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.