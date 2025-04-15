Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 3,104.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of Entrada Therapeutics worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 241,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

