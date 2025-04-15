Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,444 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364,629 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,668,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,872,000 after purchasing an additional 647,676 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,922,000 after purchasing an additional 636,569 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,865,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,039,000.

DFCF stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

