Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,871 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $20,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,109,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

