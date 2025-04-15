Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0622 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

