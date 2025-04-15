Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,054 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

OUNZ opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

