Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,992 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $10,176,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ON by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 146,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,808,000 after buying an additional 471,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading lifted their price target on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

