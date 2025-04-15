Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,992 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $10,176,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ON by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 146,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,808,000 after buying an additional 471,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
ON Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ON stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONON
ON Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.