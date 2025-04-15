Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,820 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Portland General Electric worth $20,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.