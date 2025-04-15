Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 42,570 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $18,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

