Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 74,846 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 651,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $20,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,291,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,333,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 465,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,415,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,576,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,728,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $863.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

