Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 93,392 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,392 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

