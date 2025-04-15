Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 866,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,616,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,878,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,073,000 after purchasing an additional 411,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,028,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,734,000 after acquiring an additional 168,704 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,586,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,643,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BCE by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,657,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,282,000 after purchasing an additional 738,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Up 1.3 %

BCE stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

