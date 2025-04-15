Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of IDACORP worth $18,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,133 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,103,000 after buying an additional 429,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,230 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. Bank of America upped their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

IDACORP Trading Up 1.6 %

IDACORP stock opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.37. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

