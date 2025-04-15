Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $21,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $284.31 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.39 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.58. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,373.07. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $26,994,480. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

