Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.50 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Service Co. International worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 94.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,956 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4,977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.8 %

SCI stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.