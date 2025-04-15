Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.70 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of EnerSys worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EnerSys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in EnerSys by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 937.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

