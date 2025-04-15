Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.97 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $18,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

