Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.14 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 148.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.