Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.