Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:ICF opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.