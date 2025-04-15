Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.50 Million Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.00% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 417,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUS opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $588.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2128 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

