Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $19.90 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Reliance worth $19,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $278.16 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $330.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

