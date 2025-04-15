Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.37 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 82,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Cognex worth $20,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,686.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Cognex Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

