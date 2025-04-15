Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.51 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of MongoDB worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $387.19.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $258,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,932.25. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,015 shares of company stock worth $13,208,285 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $350.00 target price on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

