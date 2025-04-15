Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.59 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of F5 worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in F5 by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.78.

In related news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452. This trade represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $262.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.43. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

