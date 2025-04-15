Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Bruker worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Bruker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bruker by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $88.51.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

