Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.09 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $21,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $115,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wingstop by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,852,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wingstop by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 268,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.23.
Wingstop Price Performance
Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.20.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.
Wingstop Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.