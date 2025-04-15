Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.09 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $21,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $115,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wingstop by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,852,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wingstop by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 268,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.23.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

