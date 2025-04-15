Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 151.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,847 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $94.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

