Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.46 Million Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of DT Midstream worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

