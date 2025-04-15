Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.60 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $21,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

