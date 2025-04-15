Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.68 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Get Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.25 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.